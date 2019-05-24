Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Narendra Modi for his win in Lok Sabha elections

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Friday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for

His Bharatiya Janata Party's super-sized Lok Sabha victory.

Congratulating the PM, SRK tweeted, "We - as proud Indians - have chosen an establishment with great clarity and now we need to get behind it and work with it to have our hopes and dreams fulfilled. The Electoral Mandate and Democracy is a winner. Big congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and its leaders."

Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor had also congratulated Modi on social media after the BJP's massive win.

Modi had requested Bollywood actors to create high voter awareness and participation ahead of Lok Sabha elections.