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Shah Rukh Khan crowns Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar a 'fantastic' masterpiece

During a live #AskSRK session, Shah Rukh Khan gave his seal of approval to Ranveer Singh’s historic Rs 3000 crore Dhurandhar franchise, calling both instalments "fantastic".

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:43 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan crowns Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar a 'fantastic' masterpiece
Image Credit: IMDb

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Shah Rukh Khan crowns Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar a 'fantastic' masterpiece
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