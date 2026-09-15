"Dhurandhar was not an easy film to mount; it was not an easy film to execute. There were several challenges. Dhanke ke chot pe ja ke back karna conviction ke saath, that if this works out, we will be breaking new ground," he shared."I have to say I was given all the love, all the support and all the encouragement, even at a time when my movies were not doing well. Career hai, ups and downs hote rehte hain. But to have received that kind of support meant a lot to me. It's nothing short of a blessing, an honour, and a privilege to be associated with the Ambani family" Ranveer added.