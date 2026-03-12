Shah Rukh Khan enters Hurun Global Rich List 2026 yet again with Rs 10,800 cr net worth, joins Taylor Swift, Jay Z & Rihanna

New Delhi: The Badshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan has once again featured in the coveted Hurun Global Rich List 2026 yet again marking his global dominance as a top Indian star to find mention in the prestigious rich list of personalities from diverse fields.

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth is estimated at roughly USD 1.3 billion, which is around Rs 10,800 crore, according to the list which released released on March 5, 2026. He ranks among many famous actors in the world. The wealth has been calculated assessing up to January 15.

Shah Rukh has joined other celebs who are mentioned in the rich list including Rihanna, Taylor Swift and Jay Z among others.

However, there has been a slight decline in SRK's wealth from 2025, as his net worth back then was estimated at around Rs 12,490 crore, which is roughly USD 1.4 billion.

Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra has also debuted this time with an estimated net worth of USD 1 billion, or around Rs 9,204 crore.

Other celebs in Hurun Global Rich List 2026

The Hurun Global Rich List 2026 features many several global celebrities from the entertainment and sports industry. Jay- Z, with a net worth of about USD 2.8 billion, Taylor Swift with USD 1.6 billion, and Rihanna with USD 1.5 billion are part of the list.

From sports, Michael Jordan with estimated wealth at USD 3.6 billion, and golfer Tiger Woods, who reportedly has a net worth of USD 1.9 billion.

SRK entered the billionaire's club, holding on to his first position in the Hurun India Rich List in 2025, which was released on October 1 last year. It is an annual list published by the Hurun Research Institute, assessing the wealth of celebrities across different fields in India.