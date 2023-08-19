Shah Rukh Fans School Netizen For Trolling Him Over Dip In Sea With Daughter Suhana In Bikini

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars of Bollywood today. He rules millions of hearts not just in India but also globally and fans just cannot get enough of him. Recently, a video of the actor enjoying a dip in the sea with his kids went viral on social media. In the video, Suhana can be seen donning a white bikini while enjoying the swim with her father and a social media user trolled the actor and his family for the same. Fans are now defending their superstar and the internet is filled with supporters of SRK.

The man in question shared the video of Shah Rukh Khan swimming with his kids and captioned the same stating, 'Shah Rukh Khan enjoying a bath with his daughter. This does not happen in our Indian culture.' No sooner did the video circulate than many fans of the actor defended him. They criticized the mentality of the troller in questioning a fun father-daughter bonding time. Fans even asked for some privacy while the megastar is on a family vacation.

The comment section is flooded with angry fans of SRK defending him, one wrote, 'Netizens should leave them alone and take care of their business.' Another one added, 'What the s**t mentality of people why should ping a point of father and daughter duo.' A fan took a dig at those trolling Suhana for wearing a bikini, he wrote, 'Swimming saree m karegi kya bewkoofo....kuch bhi matlab.' Another one added, 'WTH … this is father-daughter bonding .. why need trolling or judging people need to live their lives quietly happily and stop commenting.'

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Atlee's 'Jawan' in a never-seen-before avatar. Fans cannot wait to experience yet another action movie of SRK after 'Pathaan.' The actor also has Raj Kumar Hirani's 'Dunki' in his pipeline.

Suhana on the other hand, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.