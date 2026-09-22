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Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan visit Lalbaugcha Raja, offer prayers

Lalbaugcha Raja 2026: This is not the first time Shah Rukh has visited Lalbaugcha Raja. In 2023, the actor visited the iconic pandal with his younger son, AbRam and Pooja Dadlani.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 09:32 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan visit Lalbaugcha Raja, offer prayers
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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