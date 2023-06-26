SRK Completes 31 Years In Bollywood And Says This About Jawan Teaser

It has been a little over three decades since Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made his debut in films with Deewana in 1992. As he completed a stupendous career of 31 years in films, the Pathaan actor hosted an AskSRK session to interact with his fans on Twitter. From answering questions about his journey in the industry to his proudest achievement in the past 31 years to teasing fans about his upcoming film, Jawan, the actor spoke on a host of topics. Speaking of which, a fan asked for updates on when the teaser of the upcoming Atlee film will be out, to which the actor had an epic reaction.

What SRK says about Jawan teaser

As a fan asked, "Sir jawan teaser when? #AskSRK,” Shah Rukh Khan, while maintaining his witty style, replied, "It’s all ready, getting other assets in place. Don’t worry it’s all in a happy place… #Jawan."

It's all ready getting other assets in place. Don't worry it's all in a happy place_#Jawan https://t.co/U6rdgiv2pD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

While he didn't reveal any dates for the teaser release, it seems like the makers will be dropping it any moment now. Fans, while taking to the comment section, also expressed excitement for the film.

One other fan dropped a hilarious question asking if the audience needs to have bandages before watching Jawan. To this, the actor replied, "Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai (head to the theatres armed with the excitement of youth).”

Nahi beta jawan ke din jawani ke josh mein theater pe jaana hai! https://t.co/iMpcKgr4Dp — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2023

SRK expresses gratitude for completing 31 years in films

The actor instead of writing a special post or tweet on completing 31 years in the industry, expressed gratitude to the fans for all the love and support.

"Wow just realised it’s 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It’s been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK??," he wrote to which fans dropped hundreds of questions.

One of the fans asked about his "proudest achievement" in these 31 years. Responding to this, SRK said, "Being able to entertain lots of people lots of times. That’s it."

The actor’s last release was Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Now, he’s gearing up for rge release of Atlee's Jawan.