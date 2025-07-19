Shah Rukh Khan Heads To US For Treatment After Injury While Filming 'King': Report

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was reportedly rushed to the United States after suffering injuries while shooting an intense action sequence for his upcoming film King at Mumbai’s Golden Tobacco Studio.

He was flown to the US for “urgent” medical treatment and has been advised to take rest.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh sustained a muscular injury.

Shah Rukh Khan Injured on King Set: Report

A source quoted in the report said, “While exact details of the injury have been kept under wraps, Shah Rukh, along with his team, has travelled to the US for urgent medical attention. It’s nothing serious, but more of a muscular injury, as Shah Rukh, over the years, has injured multiple muscles in his body while performing stunts.”

The source further revealed that the actor has been advised to take a one-month break to recover.

As per the report, the shooting of King will now resume in September or October.

The report also mentioned that all shoot bookings for King which were scheduled between July and August at Film City, Golden Tobacco Studio, and YRF Studios—have been cancelled until further notice.

About 'King'

King is one of the most anticipated movies of Shah Rukh Khan. According to reports, the film is expected to hit the big screens on Gandhi Jayanti next year, although no official release date has been confirmed yet.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Jackie Shroff.

The ambitious project is being helmed by Siddharth Anand.