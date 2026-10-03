Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Shah Rukh Khan lauds hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after violent flydubai cockpit attack

Shah Rukh Khan lauds hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after violent flydubai cockpit attack

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lauded hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery during the Flydubai mid-air cockpit attack, stating that the entire nation is proud of his selfless display of courage.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 03:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan lauds hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after violent flydubai cockpit attack
Image Credit: IMDb/ANI

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Shah Rukh Khan lauds hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after violent flydubai cockpit attack
2
3
4
5