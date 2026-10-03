/Shah Rukh Khan lauds hero pilot Captain Smit Machchhar after violent flydubai cockpit attack

Taking to his X (Formerly known as Twitter) timeline, Salman wrote, "Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line… but you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you…(sic)."