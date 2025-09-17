Shah Rukh Khan Offers Condolences At Manager Pooja Dadlani’s Home After Mother-in-Law’s Demise

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting his manager Pooja Dadlani’s residence to offer condolences following the demise of her mother-in-law. Fans have lauded the actor for standing by his team despite his packed professional schedule.

Shah Rukh Khan Spotted at Pooja Dadlani’s Residence

In an Instagram clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic white Rolls-Royce was seen exiting Dadlani’s building. The actor did not step out or pose for the paparazzi, as the car was heavily guarded by security.

Several other Bollywood celebrities, including Dia Mirza, Mira Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh’s sister, were also spotted at the gathering.

Shah Rukh to Attend Aryan Khan’s Debut Series Premiere

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. He is also expected to attend the premiere of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, the much-awaited directorial debut of his son Aryan Khan.

The series, scheduled for release on September 18, has been co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqui, and Manav Chauhan. It features a star-studded cast including Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhary, Rajat Bedi, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Gautami Kapoor.

Ahead of its grand release on Netflix on Thursday, in a recent interaction, the cast of the much-anticipated series revealed the real meaning behind the asterisks in the movie's title.

During an interview with Radio Nasha, Raghav Juyal explained the unconventional title choice, saying, “They had to fit ‘Bads’ with ‘Bollywood'; and that’s why they have put an asterisk in it. It was for aesthetic reasons.”

Lakshya, who plays the lead role in the show, added, “The essence of the show is hard to summarise in one word. When you see the show, you’ll figure out the meaning yourself because you cannot define it in one line. Aryan has created a vast, unique world and just like its story, the title is attention-grabbing and unlike anything else.”

The story follows Aasman Singh (played by Lakshya), an aspiring actor striving to make it big in Bollywood, alongside his best friend Parvaiz, manager Sanya, and his family, uncle Avtar, mother Neeta, and father Rajat.

The series also boasts cameos from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Badshah, and many more.