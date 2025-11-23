Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 26/11, Pahalgam Attack & Delhi Blast Victims At Global Peace Honours 2025

Shah Rukh Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack, and the recent Delhi blasts at the Global Peace Honours 2025 event in Mumbai.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 08:50 AM IST|Source: ANI
Shah Rukh Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 26/11, Pahalgam Attack & Delhi Blast Victims At Global Peace Honours 2025(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11, Pahalgam terrorist attack and Delhi blast at the Global Peace Honours event 2025 on Saturday.

 The Global Peace Honours event brought together families of 26/11 victims, survivors of the Pahalgam attack, national leaders, dignitaries, and artists for a heartfelt tribute to India's bravest. It was organised by the Divyaj Foundation and led by Amruta Fadnavis.
 
While addressing the gathering, Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the soldiers and jawans of the country while highlighting their pride, courage, and values.
 
"My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks," said Shah Rukh Khan.

In his speech, the actor highlighted the importance of unity, responsibility and "path of humanity: to respect the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.
 
"Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country. When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, Those who attack us feel it," said Shah Rukh Khan.

He continued, "Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain."

The Global Peace Honours 2025 event was held at Gateway in India. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, Tiger Shroff, Akanksha Malhotra, Kripashankar Singh, Manisha Koirala, Vikrant Massey, Archana Kochhar and others. 

 

