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  • /Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional farewell to Nana Patekar, recalls his advice 'hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona'

Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional farewell to Nana Patekar, recalls his advice 'hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona'

Nana Patekar's death: SRK expressed regret that they did not have more time together. He wished they could have shared more conversations, arguments, cups of tea and games of carrom.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 10:27 AM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan pens emotional farewell to Nana Patekar, recalls his advice 'hero banne ke chakar mein actor mat khona'
Image Credit: Movie Still

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