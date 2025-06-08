Shah Rukh Khan Praises Suhana Khan’s Gorgeous New Instagram Post: 'Looking So Good!’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is not an avid social media user, but whenever he posts something on Instagram or X, his digital activity gets viral in no time.



On Saturday, his comment under the latest Instagram post of his daughter Suhana Khan caught the attention of his eagle-eyed fans.



Adidas India and Suhana shared a couple of pictures as a collaborative post. The post features Suhana flaunting flexible moves in athleisure wear.

Reacting to Suhana's images, SRK commented, "Looking so good!!"



Suhana made her acting debut with Netflix's film 'The Archies' in 2023. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar.



If reports are to be believed, Suhana will next be seen in 'King' with her dad Shah Rukh Khan.



'King' was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand, who directed SRK in 'Pathaan', later took over as the director.

A few months ago, at an event in Dubai, SRK opened up about King, saying, "I'm not just shooting it here, I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Sidharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun. I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off."

The film went on floors in Mumbai recently. Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan has a key role in 'King'.