Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt attend star-studded birthday bash

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan was seen attending BJP leader Mohit Kamboj's daughter Mishka Kamboj's birthday party alongside some other prominent names from the film industry, such as Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Preity Zinta, and Shilpa Shetty, among others.

Sanjay's better half, Maanayata Dutt, took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and uploaded a photo from the star-studded birthday bash.

Posting the still on social media, Maanayata wrote, "Could the night be any more epic? (sic)"

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In one of the glimpses from the fun night, which has gone viral on social media, Ranveer was seen singing the title track from his film "Dhurandhar". His co-star, Sanjay Dutt, also later joined him on the stage.

Shifting our focus to Shah Rukh Khan, after "Jawan", he is presently busy with Siddharth Anand's highly awaited "King".

The drama will also see SRK sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan for the first time.

The project will reportedly further feature Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, and Abhay Verma in crucial roles, along with others.

In January, the makers shared the release date for "King" with a social media post that read, "#KING is Ready to ROAR on 24.12.2026 in Cinemas. #ItsKingTime #KingDateAnnouncement."

The announcement clip opened with the bold title 'ROAR' set against a dramatic backdrop. Next came the line, “This Christmas, fear wears the crown,” hinting that the project enjoys a massive scale.

Before that, commemorating Shah Rukh's 60th birthday in November last year, the makers unveiled the gripping title video from "King".

The clip had Shah Rukh Khan getting ready to rule the screen yet again as a ruthless mercenary who has a hard time even remembering how many people he has killed so

"100 desho’n mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam”, ‘KING’," SRK is heard saying.