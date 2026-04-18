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NewsEntertainmentPeopleShah Rukh Khan reacts as The Academy celebrates ‘Om Shanti Om’, says ‘I feel like the King of the world’
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan reacts as The Academy celebrates ‘Om Shanti Om’, says ‘I feel like the King of the world’


Shah Rukh Khan recently shared a lighthearted and nostalgic response after The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrated his iconic 2007 film Om Shanti Om. 

 

|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Source: ANI
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Shah Rukh Khan reacts as The Academy celebrates ‘Om Shanti Om’, says ‘I feel like the King of the world’(Source: Instagram)

 Mumbai: In a heartwarming full circle moment, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has offered a gracious response to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrating his iconic film 'Om Shanti Om'.

Taking to his Instagram story, SRK reshared the Academy's post and reacted with his signature wit and much gratitude.

"Thank u @theacademy for sending me down memory lane with Om's speech. Now I truly feel like the King of the world. Ha ha."

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Prior to this, 'Om Shanti Om' director Farah Khan also reacted to the same and thanked the Academy.
 
"I want to thank The Academy @theacademy @iamsrk @mayurpuri N all those who forwarded this post to me #pictureabhibaakihainmeredost."
 
The Academy took to Instagram to post a scene featuring Khan's widely loved monologue from the film.
 
Captioning the video, they wrote, "One thing about destiny... it doesn't miss. Film: OM SHANTI OM (2007). Directed by Farah Khan. Written by Farah Khan, Mushtaq Shiekh and Mayur Puri. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher".


Directed by Farah Khan, 'Om Shanti Om' remains one of the most celebrated commercial Hindi films of its time.
 
Blending romance, reincarnation and self-aware humour, the film follows Om, a junior artist in the 1970s who is reborn decades later to avenge his tragic past and lost love. Shah Rukh Khan played a dual role, while the film also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone.
 
The film's ensemble cast included Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher in prominent roles.
 
On the work front, SRK is gearing up for his upcoming film 'King.' Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026, positioning it as a major Christmas release.
 
The makers recently unveiled fresh visuals from 'King', showing Shah Rukh Khan in a bold and intense avatar, hinting at a high-action narrative. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Saurabh Shukla and Suhana Khan in key roles. 

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