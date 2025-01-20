Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Chris Martin’s 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever' Shoutout At Coldplay Concert

New Delhi: Coldplay kicked off their much-awaited India tour in Mumbai on Saturday evening, delivering an electrifying performance that had fans on their feet. The highlight of the evening came on Sunday, when Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, gave a special shout-out to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, sparking an ecstatic response from the audience.

During the band’s second performance at the DY Patil Stadium, Chris Martin paused in the middle of the show and addressed the crowd with a heartfelt message: “Shah Rukh Khan, forever. Go.” The stadium erupted in cheers, with fans waving their phone lights in celebration. A video capturing the moment quickly went viral after being shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter).

The next day, Shah Rukh Khan shared the clip on his Instagram account, expressing his gratitude in a touching message. Along with the video, SRK wrote, “Look at the stars…look how they shine for you….and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special….like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves u,” He also posted the clip on his X account.

Take A Look:

Before their performance, Chris Martin and his partner, actress Dakota Johnson, visited the Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, donning traditional Indian attire and adding a spiritual element to their visit.

Coldplay’s India tour continues with two more performances in Mumbai on January 19 and 21, before heading to Ahmedabad for shows on January 25 and 26.