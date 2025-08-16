Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Son Aryan's Directorial ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’, Calls It 'Endearing And Funny'

Shah Rukh Khan reacted to Aryan Khan’s Ba**ds of Bollywood, calling it “endearing and funny” during a fan interaction.

|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 08:28 PM IST|Source: IANS
Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Son Aryan's Directorial ‘The Ba***ds Of Bollywood’, Calls It 'Endearing And Funny'(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his son Aryan Khan's acting debut during a #AskMeAnything session on X (Earlier known as Twitter). 

One of the users asked him, "When are you planning to launch Aryan Khan as a hero? I’d love to see him in a superhero role."

Replying with his usual sass, SRK said: "Give him love as a Director in Ba***ds of Bollywood when u watch it. Abhi ghar mein competition nahi chahiye…."

Another netizen asked King Khan about his favourite shows and movies of the year. Reacting to this, Shah Rukh tweeted, “Seen a bit of Ba**ds of Bollywood. That was very endearing and funny.”

Even before the release, Aryan's directorial debut has managed to create a lot of buzz, both inside and outside the industry.

Actor Anil Kapoor lauded Aryan for his directorial debut, calling him a younger version of Manmohan Desai.

Posting a promo of Aryan’s "Ba***ds of Bollywood" on social media, Anil wrote: “With the Dyavol in the Director's chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster. Aryan you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai...Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut”.

"The Ba***ds Of Bollywood" has been backed by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, with Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma on board as executive producers.

On the professional front, after receiving his first National Award for "Jawan", Shah Rukh Khan has commenced work on his next, "King".

Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the high-octane action thriller will see SRK sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time.

The much-awaited project boasts a stellar cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Jaideep Ahlawat in crucial roles.

