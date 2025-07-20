Mumbai: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern over the reports that Shah Rukh Khan has sustained "muscular injuries" while shooting for his upcoming film 'King'.



However, the SRK team has not confirmed yet.



In a post on X, West Bengal CM said, "Reports regarding my brother Shah Rukh Khan sustaining muscular injuries during shooting make me worried. Wish him speedy recovery. @iamsrk"

According to media reports, the 'Pathaan' actor sustained an injury while filming an action sequence for his latest project, 'King'

In January, during an event in Dubai, while interacting with fans, expressed his excitement about 'King'."I am just just shooting it. I will be shooting it for a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan also. He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can't tell you but I can assure you that it will be entertaining. You will enjoy it," SRK said.

Last year, while speaking at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival, he opened up on his preparation work for his next film 'King' and his collaboration with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

He said, "There are certain kinds of film that I want to do, maybe it's more age centric and I want to try something for 6-7 years I've been thinking about it and I mentioned it to Sujoy one day while we were sitting. He works with us at our office, he's made some films for us. He says, Sir, I have a subject."



SRK also spoke about losing weight for his film 'King', "The next film I am doing 'King', I have to start working on it, have to lose some weight a little, do some stretching," he added.