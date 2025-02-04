Shah Rukh Khan Requests To Give 50 Percent Love To Son Aryan Khan As He Enters The Industry

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood’s beloved superstar, made a heartfelt appeal as his son Aryan Khan officially stepped into the industry as a director with his web series Ba*ds of Bollywood. At a grand Netflix launch event, SRK arrived with his family to show his unwavering support for Aryan, making heads turn with his dapper all-black look. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan, looking like a spitting image of his father, stood beside him, ready to embark on his cinematic journey.

During his media interaction at the event, SRK got candid about his children, Aryan and Suhana Khan, both making their way into the entertainment industry. While Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies, Aryan is taking his first step as a director. The proud father humbly requested fans and the industry to extend even half the love they have showered upon him throughout his career.

“Guzaarish aur bahut dil se main chaahunga ki mere bete jo apna pehla kadam rakh rahe hai direction mein, mere beti jo actress ban rahi hai, un sabko bhi 50 per cent pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede jitna mujhe diya hai toh bahut zyada hoga.”

SRK’s words instantly resonated with fans, many of whom became emotional seeing his humility and fatherly pride.

Further adding a humorous touch, Shah Rukh shared how he has now passed the baton of humour to Aryan. He joked about how his own sense of humour has often landed him in trouble, and now it’s Aryan’s turn to take over.

“Mere jokes pe log bura maan jaate hai, takleef ho jaati hai. Toh maine jokes karna chhod diya. Maine ye virasat apne bete ko de diya. Maine kaha ‘Jaa beta, baap ka naam roshan kar’.”

This lighthearted yet touching remark left the audience in splits while also reinforcing the bond between father and son.

As soon as videos and pictures from the event surfaced online, fans took to social media to praise SRK’s humility and love for his children. Many expressed their excitement for Aryan’s directorial debut, while others admired the warmth with which Shah Rukh always supports his family.

With Aryan Khan’s Ba*ds of Bollywood gearing up for release and Suhana making strides in her acting career, it’s evident that the next generation of the Khan legacy is ready to take over. And with a father like Shah Rukh Khan standing by their side, success seems inevitable.