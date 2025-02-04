Shah Rukh Khan Runs To Beat Aryan Khan As He Leaves The Superstar Fuming With Anger In His Debut Trailer

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan may be the undisputed Baap of Bollywood, but when it comes to his son, Aryan Khan, the tables turn—at least on set! In a hilarious and much-anticipated promo for Aryan’s directorial debut, Ba*ds of Bollywood, SRK is seen struggling with multiple retakes, leaving him fuming with frustration.

The promo, directed by Aryan himself, kicks off with Shah Rukh Khan shooting a scene under his son’s direction. However, Aryan keeps demanding retakes, pushing the superstar to his limits. At one point, SRK—clearly exasperated—looks at Aryan and asks, “Baap ka raaj hai?” (Is this your father’s kingdom?), to which Aryan cheekily grins and nods.

Frustrated but still in his element, Shah Rukh finally takes charge and declares, “Ab dialogues main bolunga, aur sab chup chaap dekh ke seekho” (Now, I will say the dialogues, and everyone should quietly watch and learn).

Just when things seem to be settling, Aryan interrupts yet again, saying, “Can we do one more take? I forgot to roll the camera.” This proves to be the last straw for SRK, who instantly dashes towards Aryan in mock anger, chasing him off the set.

The promo has already taken social media by storm, with fans loving the father-son dynamic. Shah Rukh Khan, who has always been supportive of Aryan’s creative ambitions, had earlier expressed his pride and excitement for his son’s directorial debut.

Ba*ds of Bollywood is being touted as one of India’s biggest web series, and with Aryan Khan at the helm, the industry is buzzing with anticipation. With SRK himself lending his presence to the project, the series is already setting high expectations.

If this promo is any indication, Aryan Khan is ready to bring his own flavour to Bollywood, and his journey as a filmmaker is off to an exciting and entertaining start!