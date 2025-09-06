Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2956395https://zeenews.india.com/people/shah-rukh-khan-s-king-look-goes-viral-manager-urges-fans-to-keep-surprise-alive-2956395.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Look Goes Viral; Manager Urges Fans To Keep 'Surprise Alive'

Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, has urged fans not to share leaked photos of his look from the upcoming film King, in order to "keep the surprise alive".

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 04:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Look Goes Viral; Manager Urges Fans To Keep 'Surprise Alive'(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's new look from King recently surfaced from the sets of the much-anticipated film. However, just a day after the photos went viral, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has urged fans not to post pictures of his look from the upcoming movie.

The original request was shared by an Instagram fan account, @teamsrkcfc, which posted: “We request everyone to not share or repost any recent pics or videos of SRK's look. Let's keep the magic alive and enjoy the big reveal together. Let's keep the surprise alive until SRK or Red Chillies Entertainment themselves reveal it. Thank you.”

The post was captioned: ''ATTENTION SRKians. We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let’s not spoil the surprise! Please don’t share/repost any recent pics or videos ,let’s wait together for the BIG REVEAL from SRK himself or @redchilliesent. Let’s keep the magic alive. Let’s keep the surprise intact. Let’s enjoy it together as one big SRK family."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Look From King LEAKED? Fans React 'Please Bubble Wrap Him If You Have To...'

SRK’s Team Reacts to Viral Photos

On Reddit, a fan shared Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the King set, where the superstar was spotted in a salt-and-pepper hairstyle. The photo, seemingly clicked from a distance, shows SRK exiting a McDonald's restaurant, dressed in a white shirt, black sunglasses, a backpack, and sporting his new grey-streaked look.

About King and Its Cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a don who takes on a mentorship role for a young woman, played by his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first project together.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan (who plays the antagonist), Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma. The project promises to be a high-octane drama that charts the transformation of a feared don into a mentor, setting the stage for an emotional and powerful on-screen dynamic between SRK and Suhana.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK