Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Look Goes Viral; Manager Urges Fans To Keep 'Surprise Alive'

New Delhi: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's new look from King recently surfaced from the sets of the much-anticipated film. However, just a day after the photos went viral, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani has urged fans not to post pictures of his look from the upcoming movie.

The original request was shared by an Instagram fan account, @teamsrkcfc, which posted: “We request everyone to not share or repost any recent pics or videos of SRK's look. Let's keep the magic alive and enjoy the big reveal together. Let's keep the surprise alive until SRK or Red Chillies Entertainment themselves reveal it. Thank you.”

The post was captioned: ''ATTENTION SRKians. We all know how excited everyone is to witness the next magical look of our King @iamsrk, but let’s not spoil the surprise! Please don’t share/repost any recent pics or videos ,let’s wait together for the BIG REVEAL from SRK himself or @redchilliesent. Let’s keep the magic alive. Let’s keep the surprise intact. Let’s enjoy it together as one big SRK family."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Look From King LEAKED? Fans React 'Please Bubble Wrap Him If You Have To...'

SRK’s Team Reacts to Viral Photos

On Reddit, a fan shared Shah Rukh Khan’s look from the King set, where the superstar was spotted in a salt-and-pepper hairstyle. The photo, seemingly clicked from a distance, shows SRK exiting a McDonald's restaurant, dressed in a white shirt, black sunglasses, a backpack, and sporting his new grey-streaked look.

About King and Its Cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a don who takes on a mentorship role for a young woman, played by his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking their first project together.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan (who plays the antagonist), Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma. The project promises to be a high-octane drama that charts the transformation of a feared don into a mentor, setting the stage for an emotional and powerful on-screen dynamic between SRK and Suhana.