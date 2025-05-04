Advertisement
Shah Rukh Khan’s New York Arrival Ahead Of Met Gala 2025 Sparks Fan Frenzy — Watch Video

 Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially landed in New York ahead of his first-ever appearance in Met Gala. 

|Last Updated: May 04, 2025, 11:14 AM IST|Source: ANI
Shah Rukh Khan’s New York Arrival Ahead Of Met Gala 2025 Sparks Fan Frenzy — Watch Video (Source: X)

New York: The highly anticipated Met Gala 2025 is almost here, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially landed in New York ahead of his first-ever appearance at the iconic fashion event.

Videos and photos of the actor's arrival at the airport have quickly gone viral on social media, as fans and onlookers caught a glimpse of the global superstar.

In a refreshing departure from his usual entourage-filled arrivals, Shah Rukh Khan was seen walking through the airport terminal with his manager, Pooja Dadlani.
Dressed casually in a white T-shirt layered under a grey jacket, paired with blue denim jeans, Shah Rukh Khan kept his look relaxed yet stylish.

Although the actor's participation in the Met Gala 2025 has not yet been officially confirmed, all signs point to his attendance at this year's event, marking a significant milestone in his career.

The Met Gala 2025 is scheduled to take place on May 5 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
The event's theme, 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' will explore the relationship between fashion and Black culture.

The theme is tied to an upcoming exhibit at the Met Museum of the same name.

Notably, the co-chairs for this year's gala include a dynamic mix of individuals from various creative industries, including singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, rapper A$AP Rocky, and British racecar driver Lewis Hamilton.

As the event draws closer, all eyes are on Shah Rukh Khan and his much-awaited red carpet debut at one of the world's most exclusive fashion events.

