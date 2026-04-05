Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan come together at Rajat Sharma’s daughter’s wedding

Mumbai : Journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter, Disha, tied the knot with Sudarshan MJ in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on April 4.

The wedding was attended by several prominent figures from the film industry and the political world, all there to bless the newlyweds on their special day.

Among the guests, Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan added glamour to the celebrations. Salman arrived with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The 'Bhajrangi Bhaijaan' actor opted for a black formal suit, exuding a stylish yet understated look suitable for the traditional occasion.

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Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan, attended the ceremony accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The 'Pathaan' actor looked elegant in a black bandhgala. In videos that are now going viral, the actor can also be seen posing alongside the couple.

Rajat Sharma, the veteran journalist and chairman of India TV, shared glimpses of the wedding on his Instagram page on Saturday night. The photos highlighted the traditional South Indian customs and rituals followed during the ceremony, emphasising the couple's choice to embrace cultural heritage in their nuptials.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the action film 'King.' Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan. It is set to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming war drama 'Maatrubhumi,' directed by Apoorva Lakhia, though the release date is yet to be announced. He has also confirmed another project with producer Dil Raju, to be directed by Vamshi Paidipally, which is expected to go on floors in April 2026.