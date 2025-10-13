Shah Rukh Khan Saves Nitanshi Goel From Facing An Oops Moment On Stage - Viral Video

New Delhi: Kiran Rao's widely acclaimed movie Laapataa Ladies saw many accolades coming its way at the recently held 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. Actress Nitanshi Goel scripted history by becoming the youngest recipient of the prestigious Best Debut Female award at the ceremony, winning a million hearts.

Nitanshi Goel's Oops Moment Averted By SRK

At the event, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar were the hosts whereas Akshay Kumar presented the award to Nitanshi. The young and talented actress was rescued to SRK in averting an oops moment as she walked onto the stage. Many videos went viral on social media where Nitanshi was about to trip wearing a long pop yellow dress with a train but was timely saved by Shah Rukh from falling off. Take a look here:

Nitanshi Goel On Winning Filmfare Award

The 18-year-old was overwhelmed as she accepted the iconic Black Lady trophy. On winning the award Nitanshi said, "This is just... incredible. I couldn't stop crying, because winning this award is every actor's dream, and it has come true for me today, right at the start. I am just so grateful, so overwhelmed by this love. I want to dedicate this to my family, to everyone who loved the character I played, and especially to the director and producer. They believed in me, they gave me this role that changed my life. Thank you to the universe for making this happen. These are truly happy tears, and I promise to work even harder."

Nitanshi Goel's Achievements

Nitanshi made history by becoming the youngest actress to win the IIFA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the age of 17 for Laapataa Ladies. She also holds the record as the youngest Indian actress to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where she represented India and paid a heartfelt tribute to the iconic women of Indian cinema.