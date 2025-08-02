New Delhi: After more than three decades in the industry, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has finally bagged his first National Film Award. He earned the honour for his gripping performance in Atlee’s high-octane hit Jawan, a film that struck a chord with both audiences and critics.

Taking to social media, the Zero star shared a heartfelt video message expressing his deep gratitude and reflecting on the significance of the moment. The award also marked a first for actor Vikrant Massey, who won for 12th Fail.

“Needless to say, I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride, and humility,” Khan began. “To be honoured with a National Award is a moment I will cherish for a lifetime.”

In his message, Shah Rukh extended thanks to the National Award jury, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and everyone who believed in his performance.

A Shoutout to Director Atlee

“And especially thank you, Atlee, sir.” He added, “For giving me the opportunity in Jawan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award.”

The actor also thanked his entire team and management for supporting him, saying they “made me look much better than I am.”

Gratitude to Family, Team, and Fans

He then gave a heartfelt nod to his family, “My wife and kids over the last few years have given me so much more love and care as if I am the kid in the house. They know my obsession with cinema takes me away from them, but they all bear it with a smile and allow me the time, so thank you so much for that.”

Reflecting on the deeper meaning of the award, he said, “The national award is not just about achievement, its a reminder that what I do matters, it tells to keep going keep working hard, keep creating and keep serving cinema.”

Khan promised his fans to continue striving and giving back, calling the award "fuel, not a finish line."

Switching to Hindi, he added, “Yeh award mere liye ek reminder hai ki acting sirf kaam nahi, ek zimmedari hai. Screen par sach dikhane ki zimmedari. Sabke pyaar ke liye main bahut aabhaari hoon, aur Bharat Sarkar ka bhi, is samman ke liye bahut bahut shukriya.”

In a touching sign-off to his fans, he said, “Thank you for all the cheers and all the tears. This award is for you. I’d love to spread my arms and share my love... but I’m a bit indisposed. Don’t worry, just keep the popcorn ready, I’ll be back in theatres soon.”

Watch the video here:

Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry… Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today…. pic.twitter.com/PDiAG9uuzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 1, 2025

He then playfully struck his iconic pose, this time with one arm.

Injury on Set

Previously, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Shah Rukh Khan sustained an injury during the filming of an intense action scene for his upcoming film King at Golden Tobacco Studio in Mumbai. Production has been temporarily halted, with all shoots scheduled between July and August at Film City, YRF Studios, and Golden Tobacco Studio reportedly cancelled until further notice.

Despite the setback, the National Award win marks a significant milestone in SRK’s career, reinforcing his status as one of Indian cinema’s most enduring and beloved stars.