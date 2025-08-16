Shah Rukh Khan SHUTS DOWN Troll Over ‘Ab Umar Ho Gayi, Retirement Lelo’ Comment

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan once again captivated fans during his much-loved #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), where he responded to a wide range of questions with his trademark charm, sharp wit, and unfiltered honesty.

SRK Silences Troll

One user attempted to mock Khan’s age and suggested he retire to give "younger actors" a chance, “Bhai ab umar ho gayi, retirement lelo, dusre bache logon ko aage aane do…”

SRK didn’t hold back and delivered a sharp, humorous retort, “Bhai tere sawaalon ka bachpana jab chala jaaye… phir kuch acchha saa puchna! Tab tak temporary retirement mein reh please.”

A fan asked Shah Rukh about the most epic tantrum he’s ever thrown on set. In response, he revealed, “Nobody allows me to throw tantrums on sets. Now on ‘King’, even less. The director is too strict and organised.”

On Aryan Khan’s Debut

When asked about launching his son Aryan as an actor, one user said they’d love to see him in a superhero role. SRK responded, “Give him love as a Director in Ba***ds of Bollywood when u watch it. Abhi ghar mein competition nahi chahiye…..”

On Winning His First National Award

Shah Rukh recently earned his first-ever National Film Award for Best Actor, thanks to his performance in Jawan. A fan asked, "how do you feel after winning the national award? National award ya janta ka pyaar?"

To which SRK replied with pride, “YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder!!”

SRK made his highly anticipated return to cinemas in 2023 with Pathaan, followed by Jawan, both of which shattered box office records. The back-to-back success marked a powerful comeback after a four-year break, cementing his status.