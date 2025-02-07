Shah Rukh Khan Takes A Holy Dip At Mahakumbh? Fact Check

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, has frequently been at the center of online misinformation. Recently, a video surfaced on social media, allegedly showing him taking a dip at the Mahakumbh Triveni Sangam. However, fact-checkers and fans were quick to debunk the video, proving that it had been digitally altered.

Netizens slammed the creators of the fake video, with many calling it a desperate attempt to mislead people. Several users pointed out that the editing was poor and that the clip had been tampered with to falsely show SRK at the religious gathering.

This isn’t the first time the Pathaan star has been subjected to such digital manipulation. A few months ago, a morphed image of SRK and his wife Gauri Khan from Mecca Madina went viral, sparking baseless rumours about Gauri converting to Islam after 33 years of marriage. The rumours were quickly dismissed as fabricated, but not before they created unnecessary controversy online.

With the increasing spread of AI-generated and morphed videos, fans and social media users have urged stricter action against such misleading content. Many believe that celebrities, due to their immense popularity, are easy targets for misinformation campaigns.

As of now, neither SRK nor his team has addressed the viral Mahakumbh video, but given the actor’s history of ignoring baseless rumours, it’s unlikely he will pay any attention to this latest fake news.

On the work front, SRK has signed his next KING helmed by Siddharth Anand. Reportedly his daughter Suhana Khan plays a significant role in the film too.