Shah Rukh Khan To Leave Mannat & Stay In A Rented Apartment?

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, is all set for a major facelift, prompting the superstar and his family to relocate temporarily. The palatial bungalow, located in Bandra’s Bandstand area, has been home to the Khans for over 25 years and is one of the city’s most celebrity landmarks. However, with extensive renovation work slated to begin soon, Shah Rukh, along with his wife Gauri and children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam, will be shifting to a rented luxury apartment nearby.

According to sources in HT, the much-anticipated renovation work on Mannat is expected to commence in May 2025. This revamp is reportedly one of the most elaborate upgrades the bungalow has undergone, including a long-planned structural extension. Given Mannat’s status as a Grade III heritage structure, such modifications required special permissions, which Shah Rukh has now secured.

With construction set to take at least a couple of years, the Khans have decided to relocate for a more comfortable living arrangement during this period.

Shah Rukh Khan has leased multiple floors in a high-end apartment building in Bandra’s upscale Pali Hill area. The luxurious property, owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family, will serve as the Khans’ temporary residence. Reports suggest that the superstar’s company, Red Chillies Entertainment, has signed a lease agreement with Bhagnani’s children—actor Jackky Bhagnani and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh—who co-own the property.

The Khans will be staying in two sprawling duplex apartments covering the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors of the building. The lease is reportedly for three years, though sources indicate that the family may return to Mannat sooner if the renovation is completed within two years.

With Shah Rukh Khan being one of the most recognizable faces globally, security and privacy remain a top priority. His team is working closely with the building’s management to ensure that his stay remains as undisrupted as possible. Special security measures are reportedly being put in place to prevent any breaches of privacy, given the actor’s immense fan following.

Interestingly, Mannat could have had a different Bollywood owner. It is widely reported that Salman Khan was once interested in purchasing the bungalow before Shah Rukh Khan. However, things didn’t materialize for Salman, and SRK eventually sealed the deal, turning Mannat into the iconic landmark it is today.