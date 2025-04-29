Advertisement
SHAH RUKH KHAN

Shah Rukh Khan To Wear Sabyasachi At Met Gala 2025: Diet Sabya Confirms

Shah Rukh Khan is poised to stun the world at his Met Gala debut, donning a majestic Sabyasachi creation that promises to blend Indian tradition with global glamour.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 29, 2025, 04:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shah Rukh Khan To Wear Sabyasachi At Met Gala 2025: Diet Sabya Confirms (Source:Instagram)

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is poised to stun the world at his Met Gala debut, donning a majestic Sabyasachi creation that promises to blend Indian tradition with global glamour, as per Diet Sabya. Met Gala 2025, the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event will be held this year on May 5. This was confirmed earlier in April through a social media post by Diet Sabya.

Diet Sabya, an anonymous social media fashion account, confirmed the news in a post that read, "National headlines. Threads in meltdown. Entertainment sites foaming at the mouth. Twitter frenzy et al. Time to shut it down lol. We at DietSabya can confirm: Yes, that is indeed SRK—India's undisputed generational superstar— making his Met Gala debut in May 2025, wearing Sabyasachi (India's biggest luxury brand). But wait, was there ever a doubt? Are we excited? Or...? Catch you on the carpet."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This post was also liked by Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. However, no official word is out either by SRK or the designer Sabyasachi as yet.

The upcoming Met Gala 2025, to be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, will witness Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever appearance at the prestigious event. 

Met Gala 2025 Theme

This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," inspired by Monica L.Miller's book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. This dress code this year is "Tailored To You."

