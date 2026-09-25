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  • /Shah Rukh Khan tops India's Richest Actors List 2026: Aamir Khan and Ram Charan sit outside the top four

Shah Rukh Khan tops India's Richest Actors List 2026: Aamir Khan and Ram Charan sit outside the top four

According to the newly released Hurun India Richest Actors List 2026, India's top actor retains the #1 spot with a Rs 10,000 crore net worth, leading a top four that omits major stars like Aamir Khan and Ram Charan.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 09:32 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan tops India's Richest Actors List 2026: Aamir Khan and Ram Charan sit outside the top four
Image Credit: IMDb/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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