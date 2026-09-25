Who is India's richest actor? The Hurun India Richest Actor List 2026 has been officially released, and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has once again secured the top spot as India’s richest actor. Holding an estimated net worth of Rs 10,000 crore, the King of Bollywood continues to lead the entertainment industry financially by a wide margin, driven by his film earnings and major business ventures like Red Chillies Entertainment and Knight Riders Sports.
While Shah Rukh Khan remains at the apex of the ranking, the latest figures show a notable dip in his overall valuation. On the Hurun India Rich List 2025, his net worth was recorded at Rs 12,490 crore. The updated 2026 valuation marks a decrease of Rs 2,490 crore over the past year. Earlier in 2026, the Hurun Global Rich List had estimated his wealth at Rs 10,800 crore.
Despite the downward adjustment, SRK’s personal fortune still eclipses the combined net worth of the next three highest-ranked actors on the list.
Anchor holdings like his production and VFX house, Red Chillies Entertainment, alongside majority equity in IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, keep his balance sheet resilient against box-office cycles.
Taking second place, the veteran actor saw a massive jump from his Rs 1,630 crore valuation in 2025. His surging net worth is backed by strategic investments through his family office and extensive real estate holdings.
Making a strong debut on the high-net-worth list this year, Salman Khan takes the third spot, driven by steady box-office draws and long-term brand equity.
Moving up from Rs 2,160 crore in 2025, Hrithik Roshan secured fourth place thanks to the commercial growth and expanding market reach of his activewear and lifestyle brand, HRX.
On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his return to the big screen after a brief hiatus following his massive 2023 blockbuster run with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki.
His upcoming action thriller, King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is slated for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026. The film features a high-profile ensemble cast, including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Abhay Verma, and Raghav Juyal.
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