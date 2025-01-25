Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads At IIFA 2025 Pre-Event His Statement Ear Cuff Stole The Spotlight

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan marked a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2025 pre-event held in Mumbai on Friday evening.

He looked dapper as he arrived for the press meet donning an-all black ensemble. King Khan even posed for the shutterbugs, leaving fans in awe of his charming personality.

For the event, he opted for a black shirt and matching pants that he paired with a casual black blazer. He rolled up the sleeves of the coat, adding a casual touch to his otherwise formal look. Elevating his style, he wore a tiny round ear cuff.

Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, actor Kartik Aaryan and Nora Fatehi were also present at the event as they officially launched the IIFA 2025 with Andre Timmins.

The upcoming edition of the prestigious award ceremony will take place in Jaipur.

As 2025 marks the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA), Shah Rukh, at the event said, "Some of my most treasured memories are woven into the journey of IIFA and celebrating its Silver Jubilee in the vibrant city of Jaipur, Rajasthan, is nothing short of magical. From the iconic inaugural ceremony at the Millennium Dome in London to 25 years of unforgettable moments, IIFA has been a shining beacon of Indian cinema's global resonance. It's not just an event; it's a legacy--a testament to the power of storytelling, culture, and artistic brilliance that transcends borders."

He added, "To be part of this extraordinary journey fills me with immense pride and gratitude. As we gather to celebrate IIFA's historic milestone, I eagerly look forward to reliving the magic and creating new memories with fans and friends in the heart of Rajasthan."

Last year, SRK along with filmmaker Karan Johar hosted the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi .