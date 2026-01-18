Shah Rukh Khan Turns Heads At Joy Awards 2026 In Riyadh, Expresses Love For Saudi Arabia And Fans

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning appearance at the Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, bringing his effortless style and charm on the red carpet.

In a video shared by the official social media handle of Joy Awards, the 'Pathaan' star expressed his delight at being a part of the event, adding that he wishes to spend a holiday in Saudi Arabia.

"It's always nice to come here. I remember the first ones, and it's grown, and it's more beautiful, and it's lovely to be back," SRK said.

He also reacted to the overwhelming response and love from his fans in Saudi Arabia and added, "It's outstanding. Even from the firsttime I came here, and now, to know that people like my work here, it's very heartening, it's very respectful, it's very dignified, and I love it. I think everybody is here, too warm, and sweet, and hospitable."

Noting that he had previously shot for one of his films in Saudi Arabia, the actor expressed his wish to spend more time.

"I love the locations here, and everything that I've been to, and the culture, and the people, and the food is lovely. It's really nice to come here. I wish I could spend more time. I spent about 12 days last time, but now I want to stay and come for a holiday, not work," he shared.

Shah Rukh Khan was among the star-studded celebrities who were in attendance at the 2026 Joy Award, including the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Katy Perry, and 'Squid Game' stars Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun. For the event, he chose an all-black ensemble, comprising a black blazer paired with matching trousers.

Taking to his X handle, the Bollywood actor shared a heartwarming exchange with Turki Alalshikh, chairperson of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority and wrote, "Always fun and happiness to come my friend. And the function was spectacular and very grand. Congratulations on half a decade of #JoyAwards."

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'King', produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

On this 60th birthday last year, the makers dropped a teaser from the film, featuring gripping visuals, fast-paced action, and a darker, more intense version of Khan than audiences have ever seen before.

Sporting silver hair, sharp expressions, and a brooding aura, the actor embodies a ruthless and enigmatic persona.

In one of the standout moments, SRK delivers a chilling dialogue that instantly caught the audience's attention, where he says, "Kitne khoon kiye, yaad nahi. Achhe log the yaa bure, kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon mein ehsaas dekha ki ye unki aakhri saas hain. Aur mein uski wajah."

The video also features a subtle detail, where Khan can be seen holding a "King of Hearts card," which also seems to be a nod to his long-standing title as the "King of Hearts" both on and off screen. The teaser ends with the actor saying, "dar nahi deshath hu."

The film reportedly features her daughter Suhana as well. Further details about the remaining cast and release date are yet to be unveiled.