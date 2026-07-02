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Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders cricket stadium in Los Angeles | WATCH

The Knight Riders Cricket Ground in Pomona County, Los Angeles, is also set to host its first-ever competitive cricket match today.

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 11:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 11:12 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan unveils Knight Riders cricket stadium in Los Angeles | WATCH
Image Credit: Instagram grab

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