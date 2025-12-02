New Delhi: The Badshah of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan has wowed a million hearts and made his spot right at the top. He has a solid filmography to his credit and a list of coveted honours, acknowledging his contribution to Indian cinema. Meanwhile, fans are struck with nostalgia as SRK's admission form from Hansraj College, Delhi University has gone viral on the internet which has revealed how much marks the king Khan scored in class 12.

SRK's Marksheet Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan's class 12th marksheet reveals he got 92 in his elective paper and 78 each in Mathematics and Physics. And, in English he reportedly scored 51. He attended St. Columba's School in Delhi where he excelled in his studies and in sports such as hockey and football. He also received the school's highest award, the Sword of Honour.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After completing his schooling, SRK studied at Hansraj College between 1985 and 1988, pursuing a BA (Hons) in Economics.

After graduating from Hansraj, Shah Rukh enrolled at Jamia Millia Islamia to pursue a master’s degree in Mass Communication. However, he did not complete the course and joined theatre director Barry John in Delhi. Soon afterwards he made his debut in TV.

His maiden acting role was in Lekh Tandon's television series Dil Dariya, which began shooting in 1988, but production delays led to the Raj Kumar Kapoor directed 1989 series Fauji becoming his television debut instead.

Shah Rukh got his first movie offer from Hema Malini's directorial debut Dil Aashna Hai, had started his first shoot. However, his film debut was in Deewana, which released in June 1992.