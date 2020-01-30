हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's cousin Noor Jehan dies in Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan`s cousin sister Noor Jehan used to live in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar. She died following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s cousin Noor Jehan dies in Pakistan

Peshawar (Pakistan): Megastar Shah Rukh Khan`s cousin sister Noor Jehan died in Peshawar on Wednesday following a prolonged battle with cancer, reported Geo News.

The news organisation cited a confirmation about Jehan`s demise on Tuesday from her family in their report.

Jehan`s younger brother also confirmed that she died in Peshawar after fighting against cancer for a long while.

Khan`s sister used to live in Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal area near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar.

According to Geo News, Khan`s paternal sister has been politically active in Pakistan and has also served as a district and town councillor previously.

Jehan filed her nomination papers for provincial assembly elections in July 2018 but later withdrew at the last moment.

Khan has reportedly maintained close ties with her sister and subsequent family across the border, while Jehan has visited the Bollywood star at least twice.

Shah Rukh Khanshah rukh khan cousin noor jehanSRK
