Suhana Khan Surprises Fans With New Sexy Hairdo, Flies Out Of Mumbai In Style - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan is all set to rule the silver screens with her debut in Zoya Akhtar's movie adaptation of The Archies. But much before that, she already has audiences' interest piqued by her presence on social media. From attending red carpet events to party hopping - the star kid does it all in style and recently she surprised her fans by stepping out flaunting her new hairdo.

Suhana flew out of Mumbai rocking her new hairstyle and fans couldn't help but notice. She wore a blue crop top that fitted well and cool cargo pants with it. Suhana Khan looked stunning in her new avatar. Check out the pap video here:

On the work front, Suhana will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The highly anticipated film marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, along with Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The film has been produced by Tiger Baby Films, Graphic India and Archies Comics. The film will release this year on Netflix.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the project, which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are producing under their banner Tiger Baby.