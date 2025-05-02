Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, known not only for his tremendous acting but also for his humour, made a hilarious confession as he revealed that his kids laugh the hardest, especially at him.

In a light-hearted moment during his appearance at World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, the superstar opened up about how his own family doesn't take him seriously, no matter how hard he tries.

The conversation was part of a special session titled The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler. While discussing his bond with his children--Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam--Shah Rukh had the audience smiling with his honest yet humorous confession.

"You know, you're often asked if it's lonely at the top. I would just like to tell everyone here, those who are young and have kids, even those who are my age and have kids: you will never be lonely if you can make your children laugh. And for those who don't have children, if you can make your parents laugh, you will never be lonely," said Khan.

"I am so funny to my children. Even when I scold them, I don't really scold them," he said with a laugh.

"Main itna funny hoon mere bacchon ke liye (My kids think I'm so funny), that even when I scold or try to discipline them...I also scolded Deepika while shooting Om Shanti Om. When I say something, like, 'Listen, you have to sleep by 10 o'clock' or something, what do they do? Oh my god, SRK! So, I am a joke in my house," he added.

WAVES 2025 is a four-day summit with the tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aimed at positioning India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. The event brings together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from around the world.

The summit was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who declared the event a historic milestone in India's cultural and creative journey.

The four-day event, which began on May 1, will run until May 4.