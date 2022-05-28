NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' is no less than a hotspot for his die-hard fans, who are often spotted clicking their photos ouside his plush residence in Mumbai. A few weeks back, Shah Rukh Khan's Bandra home 'Mannat' was trending on social media after fans noticed that the gate of the popular bungalow had a new fancy name plate, worth lakhs, put up after years. Several fans shared pictures and selfies from the spot causing the bungalow to become a talking point on the internet.

However, in the latest development, a few fans noticed that the same nameplate has gone missing from the gate, something which has hardly ever happened before.

As per a Hindustan Times report, several fans arrived outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence to click pictures. However, they noticed that the nameplate was missing. On May 12, a fan tweeted a video from outside Mannat and wrote, "I went to #Mannat today first time in my life and I saw there is no nameplate. I thought there is some work on progress."

Another tweet from the same time showed a picture of the facade of the house with a similar caption. Till Thursday, the name plate was still absent as evident by several tweets shared by fans from Mannat.

Several fans questioned if the numberplate was stolen, but others have pointed out it is unlikely given the security situation at Shah Rukh's house. Some even wondered if it was part of some interior (exterior?) design experiment of Gauri Khan. A tweet from May 11 read, "Aaj #Mannat se name plate gayab hai matlab full on experiment chal raha hai @gaurikhan (Today the name plate is absent from Mannat, which means experiment is on)."

However, it seems there may be no mystery at all as the name plate is simply being repaired. A report from Hindustan Times City quoted a source saying, "It was taken down for repair. It's inside the house, in fact in the garden, and will be put back once it's repaired."

Shah Rukh recently appeared to fans from the Mannat viewing balcony for the first time in almost three years. On the occasion of Eid, Shah Rukh greeted fans and even clicked selfies with them. Till a few years ago, the actor routinely greeted fans from the spot and even brought his kids with him at times. His appearances, however, have been sporadic since the pandemic hit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will next be seen in YRF's 'Pathan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He will sport long hair for his look and some pictures from the set of 'Pathaan' went viral on social media. He recently announced his much-anticipated film 'Dunki', which will be directed by the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, and it will also star Taapsee Pannu. Moreover, Shah Rukh will star in an untitled film which will be directed by Atlee.

