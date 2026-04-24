Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani buys three Bandra apartments with family for WHOPPING Rs 38.21 crore: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is once again making headlines, this time through his long-time manager Pooja Dadlani. Along with her husband, Hitesh Prakash Gurnani and father Mohan Seoram Dadlani, Dadlani has reportedly invested in three apartments in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra locality.

According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the total value of the transaction stands at Rs 38.21 crore.

Details of the Property Deal

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The apartments are part of a redevelopment project located on Carter Road in a building named Varun. The project is being developed by Tryksha Real Estate Private Limited, an arm of Lotus Developers.

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Each apartment has been purchased individually by Dadlani, her husband, and her father. Every unit offers a carpet area of 1,511.15 sq ft, along with an additional 81.16 sq ft balcony. Combined, the three apartments span a total area of 4,776 sq ft.

Registration, Costs, and Amenities

The transactions were officially registered on April 21, 2026. The buyers paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.16 crore and a registration fee of Rs 90,000. The deal also includes six parking spaces.

The project is currently under construction, with possession expected by December 2028. CRE Matrix noted that the development follows a redevelopment model, with the builder acquiring development rights from the Varun Co-operative Housing Society Limited.

A Prominent Name in Bollywood Circles

Pooja Dadlani is widely regarded as one of Bollywood’s most influential celebrity managers, overseeing Shah Rukh Khan’s professional commitments, brand endorsements, and public appearances.

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan visited Dadlani’s Mumbai residence after its renovation. She shared glimpses of the home on social media, showcasing interiors designed by Gauri Khan. The space featured a bright, elegant aesthetic with mint-toned sofas, wooden furniture, indoor plants, statement mirrors, and glass chandeliers.

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Update on Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Film

Meanwhile, fans of Shah Rukh Khan have something to look forward to. The makers of his upcoming film King, co-starring Deepika Padukone, have confirmed its release date. The film is set to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

The announcement was made on Instagram with a striking caption: “A ROAR loud enough to shake the KINGdom. #KING arriving on 24.12.2026. #ItsKINGTime (sic).”