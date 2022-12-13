topStoriesenglish
Shah Rukh Khan's picture with fans from Vaishno Devi Temple goes VIRAL, actor sports red teeka!

In the viral picture, King Khan can be seen sporting a wine colour sweatshirt and blue jeans, he also has red teeka on his head. He posed with a few of his fans at the shrine.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Maa Vaishno Devi's temple ahead of the release of his film 'Pathaan.' The actor visited the temple on Sunday and hid his identity with a pair of black glasses and a hooded jacket so that no one could recognise him. Now, a picture of SRK along with his fans in Vaishno Devi is going viral on social media.

In the viral picture, King Khan can be seen sporting a wine colour sweatshirt and blue jeans, he also has red teeka on his head. He posed with a few of his fans at the shrine.

Earlier, King Khan was seen at Mecca to perform Umrah on December 2. Various photos and videos from Saudi Arabia emerged as Shah Rukh performed the religious ritual.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his other companions offered prayers at the feet of Maa Vaishno Devi by marking attendance. The actor had put on a full face-covering mask so that people would not be able to identify him.

'Pathaan,' helmed by Siddharth Anand stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Will hit the big screens on January 25th, 2023.

