Shah Rukh Khan's picture with fans from Vaishno Devi Temple goes VIRAL, actor sports red teeka!

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan recently visited Maa Vaishno Devi's temple ahead of the release of his film 'Pathaan.' The actor visited the temple on Sunday and hid his identity with a pair of black glasses and a hooded jacket so that no one could recognise him. Now, a picture of SRK along with his fans in Vaishno Devi is going viral on social media.

In the viral picture, King Khan can be seen sporting a wine colour sweatshirt and blue jeans, he also has red teeka on his head. He posed with a few of his fans at the shrine.

@iamsrk at Vaishno Devi

Hame Ramzan Mai Ram dikhta hai

Hame Diwali Mai Ali bhi dikhta hai

Ye Shah Rukh Khan hai sahib

Isme Hame poora Hindustaan dikhta hai Jai SRK #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/IsDOCM0iwM — GuruSRKGuru (@gurusrk1) December 12, 2022

Earlier, King Khan was seen at Mecca to perform Umrah on December 2. Various photos and videos from Saudi Arabia emerged as Shah Rukh performed the religious ritual.

Shah Rukh Khan along with his other companions offered prayers at the feet of Maa Vaishno Devi by marking attendance. The actor had put on a full face-covering mask so that people would not be able to identify him.

'Pathaan,' helmed by Siddharth Anand stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Will hit the big screens on January 25th, 2023.