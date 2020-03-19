हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's pics from his recent boys trip go viral!

Aryan Khan is looking dapper in cool and comfy casuals. 

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s son Aryan Khan&#039;s pics from his recent boys trip go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's elder son Aryan Khan is one of the most loved star kids. Although paps dpon't get to click him much as he is not in the country, his pictures from fan pages do break the internet every now and then. 

Recently, a bunch of pictures of Aryan from his boys trip went vira after a fan club shared it on Instagram. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

. . . @starkidsbollywood2

A post shared by @ aryankhan_fanz on

Aryan is looking dapper in cool and comfy casuals. He's got a swag much like his parents - Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. His uncanny resemblance with daddy cool SRK is totally unmissable. 

The 22-year-old star kid is currently studying filmmaking from the University of Southern California. Last year, Shah Rukh lent his voice to Disney venture 'The Lion King' and dubbed for King Mufasa while son Aryan voiced Simba respectively. The Hollywood venture became one of the top-grossing films in 2019.

All eyes are set on when will Aryan complete his studies and announce his maiden Bollywood venture. 

 

