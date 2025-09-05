New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's next film 'King' is high on the buzz word. Fans are excited and so are the paps on duty. The icon had to halt the shooting of his upcoming venture after after he suffered a shoulder injury and was headed to New York. Now, it seems the king is back and how! A fan recently posted a picture of the actor in his latest unseen look from 'King' and social media is stunned.

SRK'S King Look Leaked?

On Reddit, a fan posted SRK's King look from the sets of his upcoming movie, details about which have been kept under wraps. From a picture which looks like has been clicked from quite a distance, Shah Rukh is donning a salt-n-pepper hairdo. Titled 'SRK spotted on the sets of King', the image has Shah Rukh exiting a McDonald's restaurant wearing a white shirt with grey salt and pepper hair with black sunglasses and a backpack.

Fans React To SRK's King Look

Many Redditors were quick to react and dropped their comments on the page. One user wrote: Man I've full faith on SRK and Lord Sid and the ensemble too but I just hope that Indian Michael Bay doesn't get carried away with all the hype.

Another fan said: Lord sid has not the dropped the ball on the look going by this pic atleast. white fox nice. kinda always wanted him to be in this space and vibe styling wise. Grey shade action drama. Big plus point short hair confirmed.

One person said: Shah Ruuukh! Team King, please bubble wrap him if you have to. Ab please kuch mat tudvaao!

About King Movie, Cast

King is being directed by Siddharth Anand, and will feature Shah Rukh Khan as a don who takes on a mentorship role for a young woman, played by Suhana Khan. This is going to be father-daughter duo's first project together.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, and Abhay Verma, promising a high-octane drama with an ensemble cast. Abhishek will be seen playing the antagonist.

The film is expected to explore the transformation of a feared don into a mentor, setting the stage for a powerful on-screen dynamic between SRK and Suhana.