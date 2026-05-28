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NewsEntertainmentPeopleShahana Goswami on being in an open-relationship: 'I have so much love to give, then why should I give to just one person?'
SHAHANA GOSWAMI

Shahana Goswami on being in an open-relationship: 'I have so much love to give, then why should I give to just one person?'

Shahana Goswami is known for her roles in both critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Rock On!!, Firaaq among others.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 28, 2026, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Shahana Goswami on being in an open-relationship: 'I have so much love to give, then why should I give to just one person?'Pic Courtesy: Instagram/@shahanagoswami

New Delhi: Shahana Goswami in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan admitted to being in an open relationship. SeShe also spoke about her dating model-actor Milind Soman once, and how traditional concept of relationship no longer made sense to her. 

ALSO READ: Santosh Fame Shahana Goswami Sets The Internet On Fire With Her BOLD Nude Photoshoot

Shahana Goswami on open relationship

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Explaining her stand on open relationship, Shahana added, "It means open and honest communication with whoever you are with, being able to truly understand what kind of person your partner is and working on yourself. At this point, I don’t even have one primary partner like that. I have many people with whom I have long-standing dynamics, but it’s not casual. None of it is casual for me."

She added, "So for me, at this point, openness means there’s no clear-cut partnership with anyone, but there is this feeling of long-term bonding and connection that stays with you, no matter what form it takes. Sometimes it’s just friendship. Sometimes it might be physical too. There’s no need to force it into some specific direction. The baseline is simple: love and friendship. I have so much love to give, then why should I give to just one person?" Shahana added that there is nothing hidden in her life, and her partners know that she is getting intimate or is bonding with other partners as well.

For the unversed, Shahana Goswami and Milind Soman were once in a relationship which went on for about 6 years. However, the duo called it quits in 2013. 

ALSO READ: Sanjay Kapoor, Shahana Goswami's supernatural series 'The Last Hour' teaser - Watch

Who is Shahana Goswami?

Shahana Goswami is the daughter of Indian economist and writer Omkar Goswami. She got a role in Naseeruddin Shah's directorial debut Yun Hota Toh Kya Hota (2006), later she was seen in Reema Kagti's Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. She is best known for her roles  Rock On!! (2008), Firaaq (2009)Heroine and Midnight's Children (both 2012) as well as the series A Suitable Boy (2020). 

Shahana Goswami was also seen in Zwigato (2023) and Santosh (2024).

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Ritika Handoo

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