Shaheen Bhatt CONFIRMS Romance With Ishaan Mehra, Internet Melts Over Their Adorable Pics

Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt has finally made her relationship with fitness coach Ishaan Mehra Instagram official. The writer and mental health advocate took to her Instagram on Sunday and dropped pictures with Ishaan, wishing him on his birthday. The primary photo of the post featured Shaheen placing her chin on Ishaan's shoulder as the two posed for a selfie. This was followed by an image of Ishaan lying on the grass. The last snap was of Ishaan and Shaheen lying next to each other, with only their legs visible to the lens.

While Shaheen posed in a top and denim, Ishaan went for a dark blue sweater and matching denims, along with comfy sneakers. "Happy Birthday, Sunshine," Shaheen wrote, wishing Ishaan on his birthday.

Many big names from Bollywood, such as Shaheen's sister Alia, half-sister Pooja Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah and Masaba Gupta have liked the post.

Not just that, Neetu Kapoor penned in the comment section, "Please wish him with a tight hug from me". Additionally, Ananya Panday dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Back to New Year 2025, the Bhatt and Kapoor clan flew to Thailand to ring in the New Year.

Shaheen took to social media and posted a string of photos from the family trip. The album included a still of Shaheen sitting in a boat wrapped in the embrace of the unidentified man. In another snap, she shared a warm hug with him. While it was not known back then who this mystery man was, it is clear that it was indeed Ishaan Mehra. It might be interesting to know that Shaheen was earlier reported to be in a relationship with comedian Rohan Joshi.

For the unversed, Shaheen is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. She is also the half-sister of Pooja and Rahul Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt's kids from his first marriage to Kiran Bhatt.