SHAHID KAPOOR

Shahid Kapoor confirms 'Farzi' season 2, says 'The fakers are back at it'

After three years of anticipation, Shahid Kapoor has officially confirmed that the second season of 'Farzi' is in the works. The actor made the announcement on Tuesday through his social media handle, sending fans into a frenzy.

|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2026, 12:19 PM IST|Source: ANI
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid shared a picture with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, collectively known as Raj & DK, who serve as the creators, producers and directors of the series.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid shared a picture with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, collectively known as Raj & DK, who serve as the creators, producers and directors of the series.

Confirming the development, Shahid wrote, "The fakers are back at it."

Raj & DK also acknowledged the update on their Instagram handle. The duo posted an image of piled-up currency notes with the caption "Round 2 in progress," officially signalling the return of the popular series.

Earlier, speaking about the second season, Shahid said, "Farzi season 2 I am sure hoga lekin in cheezon mein waqt lagta hai - der do saal lagte hain kyunki show khatam hone ke baad ek saal lagta hai uso post-production main. Woh usko 35-40 languages mein dub karte hai aur 200 countries mein release karte hai. Jab shoot hoga toh uske ek saal baad release hoga, toh I think der do saal toh hai Farzi Season 2 mein definitely. "

'Farzi' featured an ensemble cast including talented actors like Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.

The story revolved around the life of a small-time con artist, Sunny (played by Shahid), who finds himself drawn into the dark while creating a perfect con.

However, a fiery and unconventional task force officer (played by Vijay Sethupathi) has made it his mission to rid the nation of the threat he poses. (ANI)

