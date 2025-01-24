Mumbai: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, known for his versatile performances and massive fan following, recently revealed that he doesn’t want his children, Misha and Zain, to follow in his footsteps and enter the film industry. During an interview on Raj Shamani’s podcast, the actor opened up about his reasons for discouraging his kids from pursuing a Bollywood career.

Talking about the challenges of the industry, Shahid said, “Kaafi saari cheezein hain (There are many things) that I do not want them to take from me. I want them to be more confident inherently, which I think they both are. I wasn’t inherently that confident. Ideally, I wouldn’t want them to do my job. Picture mein mat aana yaar. Kuch aur karo. Bahut ups and down hota hai yaar, bahut rough hai (Don’t get into acting. Do something else. There are many ups and downs, it’s very rough).”

He emphasised that while it’s ultimately their choice, he would prefer for them to pursue a simpler and less volatile career. “If they want to, it’s their choice, but I would be like choose something simple, this is too complex,” he added.

During the same podcast, Shahid shared the core values he tries to instil in Misha and Zain. “Always do the right thing. I always try and do the right thing, whether I am liking it, whether someone else is not liking it, whether it is damaging to me, doesn’t matter, I will do the right thing.”

Shahid Kapoor’s candid insights about the challenges of Bollywood shed light on the harsh realities of the industry. While he remains a celebrated actor, his protective approach toward his children highlights the love and concern he has as a parent.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva, where he plays the cop role. The trailer for the film has already garnered immense praise, with fans excited to see Shahid in a gritty and action-packed avatar.