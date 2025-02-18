Shahid Kapoor Gets Called Out For His Attitude As A Father Clicks A Selfie For His Daughter

Mumbai: Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor was recently spotted at the airport, where he was approached by a man in a red coat for a selfie. The viral clip, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, shows Shahid posing for the picture with a composed demeanour. While many fans admired his stylish look, some social media users criticized his expression, calling it an “attitude overload.”

In the comments section, one user wrote, “Over attitude ki dukaan,” implying that the actor was showing too much attitude. Another user sarcastically remarked, “WHAT AN ATTITUDE,” while someone else called Bollywood actors “fake heroes.” However, not all comments were negative—some praised the man in the red coat, with one user even claiming, “That man in the red coat is looking more handsome than Shahid Kapoor.”

The incident sparked mixed reactions, with some defending Shahid, saying he was simply being his usual calm and composed self, while others felt he could have been more expressive and warm. Regardless, the actor continues to make headlines with his airport looks and effortless style.

What do you think—was Shahid just being himself, or did his attitude seem off?