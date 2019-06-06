Shahid Kapoor met doctors to prepare for 'Kabir Singh'

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor met and interacted with doctors as preparation for his role in the forthcoming movie "Kabir Singh".

The actor said interacting with experts gave him a deeper understanding of the craft.

In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a surgeon. As part of his preparation, Shahid spent hours at hospitals so that he could observe their procedures in order to get the nuances right.

"Kabir Singh is an accomplished surgeon -- perhaps the best in his field. So the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise," Shahid said in a statement.

The film narrates the love story of Kabir and Preeti, and how they overcome all the hurdles and find their 'happily ever after'.

"Kabir Singh", a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is a remake of Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.