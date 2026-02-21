Shahid Kapoor opens up on internet trolling, says, 'Aapki bolne ki aukaat honi chahiye...'

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor, renowned for his versatility in the film industry, shared his thoughts on the rising trend of internet trolling that actors face today. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, Season 3, Kapoor emphasised the importance of balancing public opinion with self-belief.

Balancing public opinion and self-growth

Kapoor said, “It’s a difficult journey because you have to open up, but also be mindful of what & how much you allow to sit in your system. Do you want to wake every morning & make everyone happy or yourself happy? You need to reiterate to yourself, Did I have a good time? Did it help me grow? And was it a true representation of my creative energy? Ultimately, it needs to satisfy my hard work & the feeling of achieving something?”

Internet anonymity and lost boundaries

The actor also highlighted how anonymity online has blurred boundaries, adding, “I say it all the time, no matter what, people can call me old-fashioned, but Aapki bolne ki aukaat honi chahiye, tabhi mooh kholna chaiye, ye mujhe bachpan se sikhaya gya hai, Pehle aap dekho ki aap kitne paani mein ho, phir baat karo. So you have to keep yourself calm amidst all this, of course, be open to constructive criticism, but at the same time fill yourself with positivity and back yourself up.”

Upcoming projects and recent success

Kapoor was recently seen in the Vishal Bharadwaj directorial O’ Romeo, starring alongside Triptii Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwary. He is also set to star in Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 later this year, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon. According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, O’ Romeo has earned ₹50.65 crore in India’s net collections.