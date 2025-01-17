Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor has expressed his shock and concern over the recent knife attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra residence. The incident, which occurred during an attempted robbery, left Saif injured with multiple stab wounds and has shaken the Bollywood fraternity.

Speaking about the attack, Shahid who was present at the trailer launch of his film Deva, said, “ It is a very sad incident and everyone in the fraternity is concerned right. It’s very shocking to hear about something like this happening to Saif, especially in such a personal and secure space. It’s difficult to absorb that this could happen in Mumbai, a city we proudly consider one of the safest. We always say that we can walk freely in the city at any time, especially women. This incident is truly shocking.”

Shahid went on to express his hopes for Saif’s recovery, saying, “I hope Saif’s health is better now. We’re all praying for him and his family during this difficult time.”

Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital after sustaining six stab wounds during the attack. While the injuries required surgery, the actor is now out of danger and recovering well. The Mumbai Police have since arrested the intruder responsible for the attack and right now he is being interrogated about the entire incident.

Shahid joins a growing list of Bollywood celebrities who have spoken out about the incident, expressing concern over the safety of public figures and urging stricter security measures. Fans across social media have extended their support to Saif and his family, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Zee News English has also learnt exclusively that Bebo will stop papparrzi coverage completley outside her house and it will be no surprise to the shutterbugs after the incident.