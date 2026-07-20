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  • /Shakira pens heartfelt note after FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show: 'This performance that will live on forever'

Shakira pens heartfelt note after FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show: 'This performance that will live on forever'

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: The halftime show also featured performances by Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, entertaining thousands of fans gathered for football's biggest event.

Published: Jul 20, 2026, 01:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Shakira pens heartfelt note after FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show: 'This performance that will live on forever'
Image Credit: Instagram/@Shakira

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